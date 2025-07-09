Top wide receiver floated as potential Panthers trade bait
Since joining the Carolina Panthers, Adam Thielen has been their best pass-catcher by far. Despite the arrival of Jonathan Mingo (and his departure), Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan, and others, it's been Thielen through and through.
As we near the end of his contract and possibly the end of his NFL career, one insider believes he's a possible training camp trade candidate. ClutchPoints' Enzo Flojo believes the Panthers could move on since he's not long for the team either way.
"Now 34, Thielen enters 2025 as the oldest player in a young and deep wide receiver room. McMillan, Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr, and Jalen Coker all bring youth, athleticism, and upside. These align more with Carolina’s long-term plans. If any of them pop in camp or the early part of the season, Thielen could find his snap count reduced," Flojo said.
Despite that, he's still quite talented and can bring plenty to the table. "He could be the ideal trade-deadline acquisition for a team looking for a steady WR2 or slot target to push them over the top," Flojo added.
"If the Panthers fall out of contention early, Thielen instantly becomes one of the league’s more obvious trade chips. With minimal guaranteed money left on his deal and a reputation as a high-character locker room guy, don’t be surprised if Carolina fields multiple calls before the deadline," Flojo said.
But even before then, if during training camp, Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan, and Jalen Coker separate from the pack, then Thielen might become expendable. Sure, having his talent at WR4 would be enviable, but so would the potential return from another more WR-needy club.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
PFF defensive line rankings has Panthers’ unit in shockingly low spot
Panthers youngster goes from ‘bust’ to most-promising building block
Panthers tight end depth chart is wide open- and that’s not a good thing
Viral Jalen Hurts meme resurrects bad takes on Cam Newton, SB50 loss