Travis Hunter, Mykell Williams, and other potential Panthers' 2025 NFL draft targets that stood out this week
Past performance isn't always indicative of future results, but in the case of the Carolina Panthers, we're assuming it is for this exercise. The Panthers enter the 2024 season with limited expectations, but renewed hope under the leadership of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan. Hope aside, the team is likely to make another top ten pick in 2025, their fifth straight (if you include the one they sent to Chicago this spring).
If you don't follow college football, you may have missed out on the debuts of a few players that are projected top picks in next year's draft. Here's a quick round up of some players that Carolina could be targeting in the spring of 2025.
Travis Hunter - Defensive Back/Wide Receiver, Colorado
I don’t have the ability to type words that can adequately describe what Hunter did last Thursday night.
Hunter’s season opener was unbelievable in every sense of the word. The dynamic two-way unicorn played all but two snaps of Colorado’s dramatic win against North Dakota State, and he shined on every single down he was on the field.
We’ll focus on his offense here, as it is the most easily digestible. Hunter took over from the jump, scoring an explosive touchdown on the Buff’s first drive. He showed everything. The ability to separate, strong hands, and a burst after the catch that rivals some of the NFL’s best. He saved his best for last, scoring a Spiderman-like touchdown to extend Colorado’s lead late in the game.
Time will tell if Hunter is allowed to play both ways at the pro-level, but he’s still my number one wide receiver in the class if he only plays on offense. If he does play both ways, he checks two boxes in one top-ten draft pick for a Panthers franchise in need of a talent infusion on both sides of the ball.
Tetairoa McMillan, Wide Receiver, Arizona
10 receptions, 304 yards, four touchdowns. That man is good.
McMillan turned heads with his ridiculous week one performance. The Arizona Wildcat wideout eviscerated the University of New Mexico with full-field dominance. Standing at 6'5", draft scouts questioned both his ability to separate and his top end speed. McMillian went a long way in answering those questions on Saturday evening as he spent most of the night sprinting into the end zone without a Lobo defender in sight.
As it stands the Panthers are still looking for a long-term answer at wide receiver. Diontae Johnson, 2024's presumed WR1, is without a contract in 2025 and beyond. If the Panthers find themselves at selecting in the top ten of next year's draft, the Mike Evans clone that resides in the desert will undoubtedly be an option.
Mykel Williams - Defensive End, Georgia
Williams is a game wrecker. His Mr. Fantastic wingspan went viral pregame, and he backed up the hype on the field. Similarly to another Georgia number one overall pick Travon Walker, Williams needs to refine the finer points of his game, but his traits are worth gambling on early in the 2025 draft. A sprained ankle ended his game early, but his time on the field was dominant. Williams ended the game with only two tackles, but both were for losses, showcasing his SpaceX-like explosion off the line of scrimmage.
The Panthers have long-term questions at a couple of positions, but none are more pressing than those at outside linebacker. Jadeveon Clowney is a bandaid that was placed over Carolina's terminal pass rushing issues post-Brian Burns, and selecting Mykel Williams at the top of next years draft would be the beginning of the long-term antidote to the franchise's EDGE struggles.
Will Johnson - Defensive Back, Michigan
If the need for an edge rusher is 1A on the Panthers list then the need for a defensive back is 1B. Jaycee Horn is playing for his NFL future this season, and behind him the Panthers are still searching for options on the eve of the 2024 regular season.
Will Johnson projects to be the number one defensive back in the 2025 NFL draft. He combines elite smarts and play-recognition with fluidity in coverage that make him the ideal corner in the modern game. He packs those skills and smarts into an NFL frame at the age of 21 that make him NFL-ready in year one while also carrying outlandish potential.
