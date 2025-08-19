Trey Hendrickson landing spots: NFL insider labels Panthers last among five options
The Carolina Panthers have needed edge rushers since arguably before they even traded Brian Burns away. That was maybe the biggest issue with their defense last year. Sure, they couldn't stop a running back before five yards, but every passing play was successful because they could not pressure the QB.
Enter Trey Hendrickson, the reigning sack champion who is more and more available via trade with every passing day. He would cost a lot and then require a lucrative extension, but he'd also make a perfect addition to the Panthers defense. Sadly, out of the best landing spots, Carolina apparently ranks dead last.
Panthers labeled fifth-best of five landing spots for Trey Hendrickson
Cody Benjamin and Jared Dubin speculated, as a Trey Hendrickson move becomes more and more likely, where he might end up. The Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions were listed. The Panthers were last out of those.
"The Panthers had a dreadful pass rush last season, generating pressure on just 25.2% of dropbacks (dead last) and also ranking dead last in average time to pressure (2.75 seconds)," Dubin and Benjamin wrote, revealing the painful reason they need Hendrickson.
"They could get some additional juice from Day 2 draft picks Nic Scourton (who unfortunately suffered a collapsed lung in practice this week) and Princely Umanmielen, but Hendrickson would obviously be a completely different caliber of player to drop into Ejiro Evero's defense," they concluded.
The Panthers added Scourton and Umanmielen in the draft to beef up the position, but it's still very true that they do not have a Hendrickson-level player. Those two players might be good, but the odds are low that they reach Hendrickson heights. He literally led the NFL in sacks last year.
Unfortunately, the other teams, with exception of maybe the Colts, are all better and more suited to take a swing like this. The trade would cost a lot, and the Panthers don't have a lot, and they also have holes they still need to fill, which is why they landed fifth. It's a nice thought, but it remains fairly unlikely.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Takeaways from Carolina’s confusing, ugly preseason loss to Texans
Fantasy label for Bryce Young shows how far he’s come since benching
National NFL insider says sneaky Panthers TE looks like ‘real weapon’
Stock up, stock down for Panthers from their second preseason game