Trey Hendrickson trade would completely change Panthers
The Carolina Panthers are in need of some juice on the defensive side of the ball.
That's why NFL.com writer Nick Shook listed the Panthers as a potential trade destination for Cincinnati Bengals star Trey Hendrickson.
"Carolina traded away Brian Burns a year ago, lost defensive tackle Derrick Brown to a season-ending injury after one game and paid the price for it, finishing dead last in yards allowed per game, QB pressure percentage (25.5) and 29th in sacks per pass attempt in 2024," Shook wrote.
"Brown returns in 2025, and while I love D.J. Wonnum, Carolina simply needs more punch along its defensive front. I'm not quite sure who the Bengals would want the Panthers to send them, but the first-round pick that would be required sure projects to be valuable, given most don't expect the Panthers to be a playoff contender in 2025."
A trade for Hendrickson could cost a pretty penny, but it's something the Panthers should be willing to spend. With three years left on Bryce Young's rookie contract, the Panthers have cap space they can use elsewhere on the roster.
The Panthers were tied for 29th in the NFL last season with 32 sacks. Hendrickson had 17.5 by himself with the Bengals in 2024.
Hendrickson would probably command a lot of double teams if he joined the Panthers, but that would free up Wonnum and other pass rushers to get after the quarterback.
If the Panthers were willing to part ways with an early pick in 2026, they might be able to land Hendrickson and send a message to the league that they mean business in the upcoming season.
