Under-the-radar Carolina Panthers playmaker wants to compete in the Olympics
Chuba Hubbard went from a little-known backup to one of the top running backs in the NFL overnight. The Carolina Panthers turned to Hubbard after trading away Christian McCaffrey, and he hasn't disappointed, even racking up 1,195 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season.
Hubbard hopes to continue to help Carolina improve, but football wasn't his first love. At one point, Hubbard saw himself as a track star, even telling his former track coach that he was going to compete in the Olympics. Football ended up taking over his life, but now, Hubbard could find a way to relive that dream.
With the NFL allowing players to compete in flag football at the 2028 Olympics, Hubbard could represent his home country of Canada. And according to David Newton of ESPN, he would be thrilled to do so.
"Hell yeah!'' Hubbard told ESPN when asked if he wants to represent Canada. "I don't know the process or anything, but I plan to still be in this league and thrive in 2028. So, if they want me to become a part of it, it would be an honor.''
Flag football is a different animal than NFL football, but there will still be some players trying to compete in the games that will take place in Los Angeles. Hubbard likely has a better chance to represent his country than most players in the league, with the competition in Canada likely not as fierce.
If so, Carolina fans will have another country to cheer for during the games — as long as they're not playing USA.
