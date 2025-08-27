Updated Panthers WR depth chart following huge Adam Thielen move
The Carolina Panthers cut Hunter Renfrow yesterday, keeping seven wide receivers on the roster. Now, they only have six. They just officially traded Adam Thielen after days of speculation. That leaves them with six, which is a normal number, but it's less than they obviously wanted to have.
Thielen was near the top of the depth chart. He may have been supplanted by Tetairoa McMillan, but he was no lower than WR2 after serving as WR1 for the last two seasons. With him now in Minnesota, where does that leave the WR room?
Panthers WR depth chart following Adam Thielen trade
The Carolina Panthers will be operating with this depth chart now:
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Xavier Legette
- Jalen Coker
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- David Moore
- Brycen Tremayne
Thielen would've slotted in between McMillan and Legette, Carolina's last two first-round picks. Now, he's gone, likely to slot in as WR2 with the Minnesota Vikings. This leaves the Panthers with a really young set of wide receivers. There are a rookie and two second-year players populating the top three spots in Carolina's wide receiver room.
Does this open the door for a Hunter Renfrow return? Maybe. There's a spot available on the roster for someone, and it would make sense to bring back a WR the Panthers liked. Renfrow is certainly not youthful, but as a WR4 or WR5, the Panthers could do worse (and currently are with Moore slotted in there).
The Panthers might also use that spot to sign someone else at another position of need, perhaps a recently cut linebacker or defensive back. Even if they do target Renfrow or make the surprising move of going after a different WR on the waiver wire, the top of that depth chart won't change.
It's McMillan's WR room now, and Legette is firmly cemented as a starter. Those two are the top targets for Bryce Young now, as the ever-reliable Thielen is no more. It will be interesting to see how the young players do without a vet like Thielen and with more targets to go around.
