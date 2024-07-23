USA Today Predicts a Slight Panthers Improvement in 2024
The offseason has wrapped up, and the rosters are close to being fully constructed, which means it's time to project how every NFL team will finish the 2024 season.
USA Today NFL reporter Nate Davis predicted every team's record for the upcoming season, with some teams improving upon their 2023 record while others fall back.
The Carolina Panthers hope that last season's results were the worst they could get. In Davis' prediction, the Panthers finish 4-13, a two-game improvement from last season and another last-place finish in the NFC South.
Carolina Panthers (4-13): With new HC and quarterback whisperer Dave Canales and his positive vibes in the building, every reason to expect major progress from QB Bryce Young – and that could realistically mean doubling Carolina’s 2023 victory total, as modest a goal as that is.- Nate Davis
The Panthers are entering a new era with Head Coach Dave Canales at the helm. Having previously contributed to guiding the NFC South rival Buccaneers as offensive coordinator to the playoffs and aiding in the career revival of starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, Canales is now tasked with helping second-year signal caller Bryce Young rebound from a forgettable rookie year.
Carolina's front office, led by first-year General Manager Dan Morgan, provided their new head coach and young quarterback with several offensive pieces to help improve what was the lowest-scoring offense in 2023.
Names like veteran receiver Diontae Johnson, and rookies Xavier Legette, and Jonathan Brooks should give the young QB more options to rely on.
The Panthers lost Pro Bowl pass rusher Brian Burns in a trade with the New York Giants. However, they did add veterans Jadeveon Clowney, A'Shawn Robinson, and Jordan Fuller to help shore up some of the holes on defense.
Regardless of the outcome, much of the responsibility for turning around a franchise that has not made the playoffs since 2017 will fall on Young's shoulders. Any indication of improvement in the performance of the former number one pick will be seen as a win in itself, no matter what the final result may be.
