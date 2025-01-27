Where do Carolina Panthers rank among non NFL Playoff teams going into 2025?
The Carolina Panthers, like 17 other NFL teams didn't make the playoffs. They sat at home and watched as the league whittled down to the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs still standing. The Panthers had a very up-and-down year but were never really in contention for the postseason.
Among those that missed the playoffs, the top-ranked teams were the ones that came the closest to making it in, like the Cincinnati Bengals or Seattle Seahawks. That wasn't the case for the Panthers, who missed out by four or more games. They did, however, get a fairly decent rank in spite of that.
Panthers land respectable ranking among non-playoff teams
The Panthers were ranked by The Athletic's Mike Jones as the eighth-best non-postseason team. That's a better spot than several teams with better or similar records, including the Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, and Chicago Bears.
Jones said, "Bryce Young answered a pressing question with the way he finished the 2024 season, winning two of the final three games. Another offseason with Dave Canales should position the 2023 No. 1 pick for continued growth in 2025. With quarterback questions resolved, the Panthers can turn their attention to getting the help they badly need at edge rusher, defensive line and defensive back."
There are still holes on the roster, including most of the defense. That's something Jones pointed out, but he also acknowledged that Bryce Young has arrived and that adds more confidence in that side of the ball.
This means that the Panthers still aren't close to the playoffs, but they're not that far, either. With a good offseason on the defensive side of the ball, the team that went 4-5 down the stretch despite that defense could be a whole lot better in 2025.
