Who is the Top Extension Candidate in Carolina?
Safety Xavier Woods may be one of the most underrated players on the Carolina Panthers' roster.
In his first two years with the team, he's collected 147 tackles, 13 passes defended, four tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. He is, however, set to enter the final year of a three-year contract and the Panthers will have to fend off a lot of competition next spring if they don't get a deal done before he hits the free agent market.
Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report believes Woods is the Panthers' top extension candidate at the moment.
"While things haven't been great in Carolina over the last few years, the play of safety Xavier Woods absolutely deserves recognition. Although the beginning of Woods' career saw him bounce around a few rosters before ultimately landing in Carolina, he's proven himself to be a crucial asset to the team's defense, making a strong case for an extension.
"Since joining the Panthers, Woods has consistently demonstrated his versatility and reliability as a safety. His ability to ID defensive concepts, combined with a dynamic downhill trigger and coverage capabilities has significantly bolstered the Panthers' secondary. The Panthers' pockets are currently tight from a cap perspective, but GM Dan Morgan is slated to have upwards of $16.4 million in capital to use next offseason. Prioritizing Woods, whose deal won't break the bank, would be a nice addition to a rebuilding Panthers roster."
With several of their key players locked up for the foreseeable future, the two biggest Panthers entering a contract year are Woods and linebacker Shaq Thompson, who is the second-longest tenured player in Carolina. Assuming both stay healthy, Morgan would probably like to bring both back in 2025.
Others playing in the final year of their deal that are worth noting include RB Rashaad Penny, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, TE Ian Thomas, S Jordan Fuller, S Sam Franklin Jr., and CB Troy Hill.
