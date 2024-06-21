Adam Thielen Notices a Big Difference in Bryce Young
Bryce Young went through a lot during his rookie season with the Carolina Panthers. His head coach and offensive coordinator couldn't get on the same page with play-calling, his o-line was one of the worst units in the league, and his receivers couldn't get open. It's hard to ask any quarterback to succeed in that environment, much less a rookie.
This offseason, the Panthers surrounded him with some help and it's allowed him to feel more confident and comfortable in what he's doing. Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen joined the Rich Eisen Show earlier this week to talk about Young's development and the night and day difference from last year.
“It’s been awesome. Not only him but a lot of the young guys, a lot of the staff, it’s just been a great offseason. To just see these guys who haven’t been in the league very long and the way that they’ve come in with confidence. You can tell Bryce’s demeanor in the building, he’s just more comfortable. After being around Bryce the first two weeks of OTAs, I kind of started to think like I look back to last year those first two weeks of OTAs, he wasn’t even there yet. He was still not even on a team yet.
"Now, he’s there. Now we’re getting routes on air. We’re around each other, we’re in the locker room together. You have that time together that we didn’t have last year. You start thinking like, that’s tough as a rookie quarterback. You come in and you’re already behind the eight ball learning the playbook, learning the players, and then you take that month off and then it’s boom! Training camp. It was a whirlwind in a lot of ways and that’s not even talking about the system, the coaching, and the adversity and all that. It’s been a really cool offseason to see how he’s just come back with okay, I got urgency, I got confidence, I have comfortability in the system.”
