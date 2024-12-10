Suddenly, wide receiver is a pressing need for the Carolina Panthers in 2025
When Bryce Young came back to the lineup and started playing well, it looked like the Carolina Panthers had found a winning formula. Run the ball a lot, and allow Young to make plays when needed for his wide receivers. It worked for a little while until the receivers came back down to earth. Then, it looked like they could afford to overlook the position to fully retool the defense. Now, that doesn't seem to be the case.
Wide receiver rising up Carolina Panthers' list of needs
For a moment, it looked like the combination of Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, and Jalen Coker was going to be enough for the Carolina Panthers. They could add on to that group, but they were enough that the front office could focus heavily on defense.
That's no longer the case. Coker has been hurt, so admittedly, it is harder to get a true look at what this offense would like with Young at the peak of his powers throwing to all three. However, the absence of Coker has made two things clear.
First, Thielen cannot be the top wide receiver. He's talented enough to suffice, but he's old and getting older. Never was that more evident than when he was totally gassed and had to sub out on the Panthers' failed game-winning drive Sunday. He'll be even older next year, so the Panthers need to take some of the load off him and remember that he won't be around forever.
Second, Legette is not a true number one. In fact, he might not be a useful player at all. He has struggled mightily with drops this year. He did suffer a hand injury, but the drops were an issue before then. He can get better, but the Panthers shouldn't expect that. Rather, they need to be proactive and address it quickly.
Maybe it means spending a top-four selection on Travis Hunter (if the Panthers should be so lucky) or Tetairo McMillan. Maybe it means signing Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin. Maybe an unforeseen trade for someone else is in the cards. Something has to be.
