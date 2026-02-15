What Would All-Defense Draft Look Like for Carolina Panthers?

The Carolina Panthers aren't exactly rock-solid on offense, but that unit seemingly has fewer holes than the defense. The defense made big strides in 2025, but it's still not a great unit.

In 2020, the Panthers spent every single pick on defense in a historic move. The class ended up being pretty mediocre, but it did produce Derrick Brown and Jeremy Chinn.

What if the Panthers repeat that process? It might be tempting to go after Kenyon Sadiq or Makai Lemon, but the Panthers need defense.

Panthers all-defense mock draft

1.19: OSU LB Sonny Styles

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Panthers need a linebacker. Edge rusher is a bigger need, but taking the available edge rushers might be a bit of a reach, so the Panthers get the best player and best defender on the board: OSU stud linebacker Sonny Styles who didn't miss a tackle until the CFP.

2.51: Oregon S Dillon Thieneman

Safety remains a big need, even with the addition of Tre'von Moehrig and Lathan Ransom last year. Moehrig is good, but Ransom's not a starter and is too similar to Moehrig. Enter Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman, who is on some big boards as the best safety not named Caleb Downs.

3.84: Georgia DT Christen Miller

Yellow Jackets running back Chad Alexander (27) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Christen Miller | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Packers called, offering the 84th and 257th pick for pick 83, which we took. At this point, value is good, and Georgia DT Christen Miller was far and away the best prospect (ranked 47th) on the board, and depth up front is crucial to any NFL defense.

4.122: Washington CB Tacario Davis

The Eagles phoned and offered the 122nd pick and the 179th pick for the 119th and 257th, which is a great deal. Then, the Panthers could draft Washington cornerback Tacario Davis. This gives them depth outside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, and insurance for when Jackson's contract is up.

5.157: Iowa EDGE Max Llewellyn

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Max Llewellyn (48) pressures Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At this point, the Panthers are unlikely to find a stud pass rusher, but adding depth to the edge rushing room is hardly a bad idea. If he's at all productive, then Max Llewellyn will be one of the best additions of the offseason.

5.161: BYU LB Jack Kelly

Putting positional value aside, linebacker is obviously the biggest hole on this roster. It can be double or even triple-dipped here, so picking Jack Kelly is the smart thing to do. The Panthers ended up on their fourth and fifth-string linebackers last season.

5.199: Florida EDGE Tyreak Sapp

Florida Gators defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp (94) rushes to tackle | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The same logic with Llewellyn applies here to Tyreak Sapp. The Panthers need bodies they can throw at the quarterback, and with more young pass rushers on the roster, the defense will be in better shape overall.

6.199: Washington CB Ephesians Prysock

Much like Joe Person in his latest mock, we are targeting Tacario Davis' teammate, Ephesians Prysock. He is adept at breaking up passes, and he will learn how to turn those into interceptions from Jaycee Horn.

