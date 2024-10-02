Xavier Legette is Carolina Panthers' fantasy football sleeping giant
It looks like the Carolina Panthers nailed their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The franchise’s history is littered with superstars selected in the draft’s opening round, and Legette may be the next one to carry that torch.
He was billed as an athletic freak who overpowered defenders as a senior at the University of South Carolina. Legette’s prospect profile had some legitimate holes, such as his late breakout age and lack of sustained college production, but his physical tools were undeniable. The rookie wide out possess a rare blend of size, speed, and hands that are reminiscent of Eagles All-Pro AJ Brown.
Those prospect profile warts and an injury-riddled preseason threw fantasy analysts and prognosticators off of Legette’s scent, but he’s firmly on their radars after his performance in week four.
The rookie hauled in six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown that elicited a viral celebration that honored his trusty steed “Dolla Bill.”
NFL analysts taking notice
ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky and Underdog’s Josh Norris discussed Legette’s impressive play on X. Orlovsky pointed to the separation at the top of his routes, his speed out of breaks, his usage on jet sweeps, and Legette’s size and strength in the red zone. Norris chimed in with praising Legette’s usage of his strength at the top of his routes, calling it “advanced stuff.”
It’s early for Legette, but he’s answering many of the questions folks had about him in the pre-draft process. Those answers have him on the precipice of fantasy superstardom.
6’1”, 227 pound receivers don’t grow on trees. Legette was billed as a project, but his early returns and production are promising. He led the team in targets in week one, and has been legitimate a legitimate compliment to Diontae Johnson the past two weeks (choosing to ignore week two when Legette wasn't targeted a single time). The insertion of Andy Dalton into the starting lineup and the injury to Adam Thielen are two more feathers in the cap of Legette's rising fantasy stock.
Put all of this together, and you have a fantasy asset ready to explode. Size, speed, and skill? Check. Legitimate opportunity in a legitimately good offense? Shockingly, check.
Xavier Legette will be the next NFL rookie wide receiver to burst onto the scene in 2024. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers have been torching opposing defenses all season, and both Brian Thomas Jr. and Ladd McConkey announced their presence with big games in week four. Look for Legette to stamp his name among the young receiver elite in the coming weeks, if not as soon as week five against the Chicago Bears.
