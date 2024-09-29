Panthers WR Xavier Legette hits hilarious celebration after first career NFL touchdown
With 1:09 remaining in the first half of Sunday's game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette hauled in his first career touchdown from Andy Dalton to tie the game up at 14-14. After tossing the ball to the ground, he broke into a hilarious celebration, pretending that he was riding a horse - something he talked about earlier in the week on a podcast with Deebo Samuel.
Legette has become well-known around the league for his deep southern accent and has fully embraced the "Big Country" nickname that some have coined for him. The horse celebration is more than just aligning with his country background. He grew up riding horses with his father and uncle since he was young. He even has a quarter horse that he named Dolla Bill.
"It’s different horses. You got a thoroughbred, the standardbred. We have those as well,
" Legette told Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano back in May. "We race them horses, but the quarter horses, those are just our walking horses. … Ever since I was a little boy, my uncle, my dad, we were always riding horses and always on the country, on the wildlife side, so that’s how I got into it."
