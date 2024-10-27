Xavier Legette limps off field with Panthers already thin at WR
The Carolina Panthers are dangerously thin at wide receiver for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos. Two starters were already out, and Xavier Legette limped off the field during the second quarter. What was already an uphill battle for the Panthers offense may have gotten harder.
Xavier Legette limps off field vs. Broncos
On a third-down reception, one that failed to get the first down and forced a punt for the Panthers offense, Xavier Legette was tackled awkwardly. He got up on his own strength and walked off under his own power but with a noticeable limp.
Adam Thielen opened his 21-day return window from the Injured Reserve but did not suit up Sunday. Diontae Johnson, who has been on virtually all the Panthers' injury reports, was inactive as well. The depth chart was down to Legette, Jonathan Mingo, and Jalen Coker.
Legette caught a touchdown pass from Bryce Young on the Panthers' opening drive. He endured tight coverage from Patrick Surtain II on the short pass, which gave the Panthers an early lead in the contest.
After the Broncos scored, Legette was back on the field moving around fine. He did seem to be a little slower than he usually is, but he was able to get on the field and provide Bryce Young a weapon.
