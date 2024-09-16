NFL insider reports on Panthers' decision-makers behind sitting Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have decided to rip the bandaid off and try something different at quarterback. After just two games of more of the same from second-year quarterback Bryce Young, the team has decided to bench him and start long-time veteran Andy Dalton next week, instead.
According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, the decision to bench Young was not made unilaterally. His source says it was a combination of rookie head coach Dave canales, first-year general manager Dan Morgan and Executive Vice President Brandt Tillis. However, the source also seems to lay the deed at Canales' door.
You can argue that Young won't get any better on the sidelines, but something had to change. Through two starts Young had thrown for just 245 total passing yards, completed just 55% of his pass attempts, averaged 4.4 yards per attempt, threw zero touchdowns, three interceptions and compiled a QBR of 8.9.
Dalton may be well past his prime when he was starting for the Cincinnati Bengals, but he can definitely do better than that - as can just about every starter and at least half of the backup quarterbacks around the league.
As for what comes next for Young, the Panthers could decide to cut their losses and see what they coudl get for him in a trade. Or, they can wait and see how Dalton fares and then give Young another shot to start later in the season and see if he's learned anything in the interim.
