NFL analyst's 'biggest need' for Carolina Panthers won't help them at all in 2025
There is no cure for bad management. At the end of the day, that's what has landed the Carolina Panthers in their ongoing seven-year streak of losing seasons more than anything else.
While their 2025 NFL draft class looks promising on paper, almost nothing else this organization has done since mid-2018 has worked out well for them.
This latest offseason was yet another example of the front office shooting its own roster in the foot. After an aggressive free agency period and a (tentatively) quality draft class, the Panthers started sewing the seeds of their own destruction by releasing Jadeveon Clowney for no good reason at all at the end of May.
The Panthers followed up that perlexing decision by not trying to find a real replacement for Josey Jewell after releasing him. Then they did not bother signing another proven safety to start next to Tre'Von Moehrig. They followd that up by trading Adam Thielen because they (very) wrongfully believed their receiver corps would be just fine without him.
Heading into Week 5, they're already pretty much out of the playoff race - which has NFL.com analyst Kevin Patra naming their biggest need as draft assets.
"The rebuild in Carolina continues to proceed in fits and starts. One week, the Panthers pitch a shutout the next, they get 42 hung on them. The defensive front and linebacker corps are porous. Carolina also needs more young playmakers in the front seven. It seems way too early to move on from 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, but even when healthy, the receiver has struggled mightily (28.1 yards per game in his career so far)."
Trouble is, an entire generation of Carolina fans has already been lost during this interminable rebuild, and they definitely won't want to stomach yet another reset.
Even if the Panthers could somehow turn their thin and fundamentally flawed roster into a bonanza of draft capital, there's no guarantee it would work out for them. For one thing, they haven't had a good draft class since 2017 (the jury is still out on 2025).
For another, history says when they do actually manage to land a star player they'll wind up either cutting him too early or sending him away in an ill-advised trade.
That's what happened to Cam Newton, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey, Brian Burns and several others in recent years before the unforced errors that were getting rid of Clowney and Thielen this offseason.
Draft capital is good, but at some point the Panthers have to learn when to keep their most important pieces and when to send them away. Without that, progress is going to be hard to come by.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves
Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Panthers
NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young's performance
Panthers have 2 of the NFL's top 15 rookies, one’ a pleasant surprise