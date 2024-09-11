NFL analyst names the Carolina Panthers' biggest weakness going into Week 2
The bad news is that the Carolina Panthers are still the worst team in the NFL by a pretty wide margin. In fact, there were times during the first half of their 37-point loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday when we wondered how they might fare against the number one ranked college team in the country, which is Georgia.
The answer to that question is always that even the very worst team in the NFL would utterly dominate and humiliate the best college team in the nation, no matter how bad they might look on Sundays. However, one could forgive Carolina fans for believing otherwise right now.
If nothing else the Georgia Bulldogs have a capable starter at quarterback, which is something the Panthers have been missing for about six years now ever since franchise legend Cam Newton suffered his second shoulder injury at the hands of T.J. Watt.
As expected, heading into Week 2 the quarterback position has been named the team's greatest weakness by the scouting department at Bleacher Report. Here's what they had to say.
Bleacher Report on the Carolina Panthers
"They were never in their game against New Orleans this weekend as the Saints scored on the first possession of the contest and never looked back en route to their 37-point victory. That left Bryce Young and Dave Canales looking for answers as the quarterback was especially bad, going 13 for 30 with 161 yards no touchdowns and two interceptions."
For now the Panthers have little choice but to continue starting Bryce Young and hope that he starts showing some tremendous improvement. Starting long-time veteran Andy Dalton offers no value or the future and undrafted rookie Jack Plummer is unlikely to prove an upgrade over Young at this early point in his pro career.
If Young continues to flounder, the Panthers' front office will have to dive deep into the 2025 class of quarterbacks. At the moment we can confidently predict they'll be picking number one overall in that draft, so they'll have their pick of the best. Right now the top two prospects in the nation are Georgia's Carson Beck and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
