Chuba Hubbard knows he might have earned more in free agency, but wants to stay with Panthers
Chuba Hubbard has been the best player for the Carolina Panthers. Since his extension, he's been phenomenal and is making the price tag look cheap for the value he has brought to the team. He signed a four-year, $33.2 million deal midway through 2024.
Hubbard, based on his performance of late, could have driven up his eventual price tag with a foray into free agency. Running backs have more value now on the open market, and he would've been highly sought after. That wasn't his concern, though.
Chuba Hubbard lost value to stay with the Panthers
Chuba Hubbard isn't worried about what he could've gotten in free agency. "Maybe I could've got more, maybe I could've got less. Regardless, I wanted to stay in Carolina," the 2021 draft pick said. "I wanted to be a part of the future here, so to be honest, I'm blessed. My upbringing and where my family comes from, that's plenty of money."
Hubbard reiterated that he's not worried about whether or not $33.2 million could've been $35 million or $31 million. He just wanted to be in Carolina and be part of the rebuild. "I love it here, I'm thankful. Money wasn't the ultimate deciding factor. It's where I really wanted to be," he added.
Hubbard is in the midst of a career year. The fourth-year back has almost 1,200 yards on 250 carries. He also has 10 touchdowns and is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Those yards, touchdowns, and carries are all in the top 11 among all players in the NFL.
