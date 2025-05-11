NFL free agency: Panthers' big defensive addition named their questionable 2025 move
When the legal tampering period opened to kick off free agency, the Carolina Panthers wasted no time getting down to the business of improving the worst defense in the NFL. Within 24 hours the team had secured several new starters for Ejiro Evero's unit, including a couple up front with Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton slated to start alongside Derrick Brown next season.
However, spending big in free agency is never a guarantee of success. What matters more than the amount is finding the right players to fill your roster holes. On that subject, the Panthers' progress this offseason is the subject of some debate.
Some analysts (like us) believe this team has improved everywhere they needed to since last season. Others still see this as a bottom-feeder team with no real reason for optimism about 2025. If the'y're right, it will likely be because some of the veterans they've brought in won't work out.
According to Seth Trachtman at Yardbaker, Carolina's most head-scratching move this offseason was signing Wharton to a three-year deal worth up to around $45 million.
"Wharton was going to get a lucrative deal from somewhere after his breakout season in KC, but he's a giant risk after having just 6.5 sacks with the benefit of playing with Chris Jones..."
It's true that Wharton's breakout year represents a small sample size (he started 10 games), but Wharton looked impressive enough to take a roll of the dice on. It's probably also worth mentioning that he's never graded out higher than 66.2 overall from PFF in a single season and has consistently poor grades in run defense.
If the Wharton signing doesn't work out, it will be a pretty big miss in free agency. We can think of a few other more questionable moves, though.
