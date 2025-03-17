Panthers linked to ex-Cowboys free agent and forgotten third overall pick
The Carolina Panthers have rolled with just two quarterbacks on their game day roster the last couple of seasons. With Andy Dalton returning on another two-year contract and Bryce Young slated to start, the Panthers are probably set at the QB position for now - barring an injury to one of them.
Going into the offseason we believed it wouldn't be a bad idea to add a backup younger than Dalton, who will turn 38 years old in the middle of next season. Their best option on that front came off the market yesterday when former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush agreed to a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens to backup two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.
If the Panthers are going to dip their toes into the QB market, they might want to kick the tires on another former Dallas quarterback. Anthony Palacios at Last Word on Sports believes that Carolina could be one of the teams in the mix to sign Trey Lance.
"For the Panthers, the team finally has their faith in quarterback despite benching him earlier last year in favor of Andy Dalton. However, Young came back into the lineup and even though he’s the starter, there’s no guarantee that head coach Dave Canales won’t bench him again. Dalton is returning again as the backup but they might benefit from Lance starting to get them back in the wild card if Young underperforms again."
This is a pretty interesting idea, as Lance qualifies as one of the most mysterious QBs in the league. A former third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL draft, Lance really hasn't had much of an opportunity to grow and prove himself at this level after flashing some supreme ability during his time at NDSU.
Since he was drafted Lance has only appeared in 12 games, going 2-3 as a starter as he's thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions. His passing game is still raw, but there's no doubting his chops as a rusher. Lance has totaled 276 yards and a touchdown on 65 carries so far in the NFL.
Heading into the 2021 draft class Lance was considered a huge boom-or-bust kind of prospect, and that dynamic remains true now. With the right kind of coaching and the chance to start more than a game or two in a row, Lance may yet live up to the tantalyzing potential that made him the third overall pick in the first place.
There's not much room for that opportunity with the Panthers right now, but if either Dalton or Young go down with an injury, Lance is a name to keep in mind.
