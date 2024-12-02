NFL insider reports good news for Bryce Young’s future with the Panthers
A few weeks ago, Bryce Young was on the bench. His future with any team, let alone the Carolina Panthers, looked murky at best. Now, he's cemented himself as the starter and may have played his way into another year without questions about his status. According to Ian Rapoport, the team is reportedly looking only at him for 2025.
Bryce Young reportedly earning 2025 job with Panthers
Since coming back from the bench, Bryce Young has been a new player. For two straight weeks, he's played exceptionally well and either tied or taken the lead with less than two minutes to go against playoff teams. It reportedly has the Panthers ignoring any QB questions for next year.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported, "I think everyone in the world assumed that's over. Well, not over. In fact, now that he is back in the lineup and has gone 2-[3], really my understanding is that he's gone a long way in showing this Panthers organization why they took him number one overall."
Rapoport said that Young is getting in and out of the huddle better and diagnosing coverages and pressures much better now. All of it has the Panthers reportedly not even considering a quarterback at the top of the NFL Draft next year. Even though they may pick in the top five, they will look elsewhere for a franchise cornerstone and not under center.
Young has tossed a touchdown in each of his five consecutive starts, and in the last three, he hasn't turned the ball over once. In the last two, he's achieved season highs in many areas, and he had the Panthers with a chance to beat two teams who are likely playoff squads in 2024.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI
NFL power rankings: Panthers get well-earned bump despite OT loss
Carolina Panthers studs and duds from excruciating OT loss to Bucs
Bryce Young earns stellar Week 13 grade for clutch game vs. Tampa
Gronk kept saying the same weird thing about Bryce Young’s legs