NFL insider shares update on Panthers-Vikings trade talks for Adam Thielen

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the two sides are trying but continue to struggle to agree on compensation for the veteran receiver.

Tim Weaver

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) (left) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) (right) after the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) (left) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn (17) (right) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings have been actively discussing a trade for Carolina's top wide receiver Adam Thielen for several days now. At first it sounded like a deal was imminent and could be announced at any time. However, no trade was ever announced - and it was reported that the two sides could not come to an agreement on draft compensation.

Reports stated that the Panthers were asking for third-round draft pick for Thielen, while the Vikings were unwilling to offer more than a fourth. Despite the disagreement, trade talks continued throughout the weekend and into Monday.

Last night ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter shared an update, stating that Thielen would like to return to Minnesota but the two sides are still having trouble agreeing on compensation.

Latest on Adam Thielen talks

The Panthers aren't going to get a third-round pick for Thielen, if that reporting was accurate. If they're sticking to their guns on that, then most likely we aren't going to see a deal go through. That would probably be best for Carolina's offense, which may appear to be loaded at wide receiver, but a of yet Thielen is the only really proven playmaker at this level.

If the Vikings are going to find a way around this impasse they're probably going to have to offer a different package - perhaps pairing a couple of Day 3 picks or including a player in the deal.

