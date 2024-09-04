Panthers sign former Arizona State tight end off Packers' practice squad
The Carolina Panthers have signed tight end Messiah Swinson off the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, according to a report by Aaron Wilson. Swinson (6-foot-7, 249 pounds) split his college career between three years at Missouri, followed by two years at Arizona State. All together, he put up 28 catches, 317 yards and two touchdowns. After going undrafted he was signed by Green Bay.
Swinson adds depth to one of Carolina's weakest position groups going into the 2024 NFL season. At the top of the unit there's Ian Thomas, who hasn't scored a touchdown since the 2020 season. Thomas is currently dealing with a calf injury and may be questionable to play Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.
After Thomas it's Tommy Tremble, rookie Ja'Tavion Sanders out of Texas, veteran Jordan Matthews and then Swinson bringing up the bottom of the depth chart. ESPN has this group ranked as the worst tight end unit in the league this year, as is appropriate.
That means there's a lot of room for somebody to step up and make a name for themselves, even Swinson. Whoever can establish a rhythm with second-year quarterback Bryce Young the fastest will have a huge advantage over the rest of the group.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers move on from free agent signing in surprise move
Updated Carolina Panthers depth chart going into Week 1
Dave Canales details workload plan for Panthers running backs
Panthers’ starter opposite Clowney will be game-time decision