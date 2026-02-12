In the most recent mock draft published by Joseph Person in The Athletic, the direction is clear: the Carolina Panthers want to transform their defense, starting with the pass rush. Person projects the first two picks with a direct focus on immediate impact, especially on quarterback pressure.

Person said that defense was an "absolute priority" in the draft, and that shows in his selections. Here's what the Panthers came away with.

Carolina Panthers hit defense hard in mock draft

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) celebrates after a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 19 – Akheem Mesidor (EDGE, Miami)

According to Person, Mesidor may be the most polished edge rusher in the first round. Not necessarily the most explosive, but the most ready.

After leading the ACC with 12.5 sacks, he arrives as a technically refined player, physically mature and prepared to contribute from the first snap. If the goal is to improve the pass rush by 2025, this pick makes perfect sense.

Round 2, Pick 51 – Anthony Hill Jr. (LB, Texas)

Hill offers versatility and aggressiveness. Even playing mostly as an off-ball linebacker, he accumulated 17 sacks in three seasons. He combines lateral speed, ideal size, and a physical mentality. Still developing in coverage, but with the profile of a starter for many years in the NFL.

Round 3, Pick 83 – Dametrious Crownover (OT, Texas A&M)

After problems on the offensive line, reinforcing the position became inevitable. Crownover is a project with rare assets: 6’7”, 336 pounds, and experience on both sides of the line. He may not have an immediate impact, but he has the potential to develop as a long-term successor.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Dametrious Crownover (78) in action | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

From Round 4 onward, Joseph Person's mock draft still projects interesting names to add depth to the roster, including reinforcements for the secondary, a quarterback for development, and speed on offense. To see all the analysis, context of the picks, and possible scenarios, it's worth checking out Joseph Person's full article on The Athletic.

Joseph Person's mock draft message is clear: Carolina needs to pressure the quarterback more, strengthen its young core, and build intelligent depth in its roster. If the draft follows this line, the Panthers' defensive identity could change rapidly.

The front office knows all this, and they likely agree with the sentiments. It's just a matter of how the draft board falls and their own internal scouting.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Playoff team Carolina Panthers net awful ranking after Super Bowl 60

7-Round mock draft for Carolina Panthers with order officially set

Drake Maye got the Cam Newton treatment in Super Bowl 60