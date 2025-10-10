NFL Network analyst pounds table for underrated Carolina Panthers star Derrick Brown
The Carolina Panthers will be getting a rare moment in the spotlight this weekend when they host the Dallas Cowboys. Most of the country will be getting the broadcast on Fox. That has everything to do with the Cowboys and their inexplicable reputation as America's team, but nevertheless it is a chance for the Panthers to show what they can do in front of an (almost) national audience.
For those who haven't seen the Panthers play since Cam Newton's prime, if you're looking to identify the best player on the team, pay close attention to the interior battle in the trenches.
That's where you'll find Carolina's criminally underrated star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, who's a hands-down early team MVP for the Panthers this year.
Don't take our word for it, though. Here's NFL Network's Brian Baldinger pounding the table for No. 95.
The box score won't do justice to Brown's game. If that's all you're looking at, you'll see that Brown has one sack, three quarterback hits and 16 tackles so far this season.
Peak Aaron Donald numbers these are not - but Brown's impact has been profound on Carolina's defense this year.
In 2024 the Panthers allowed over 400 yards per game (32nd) and 31.4 points per game (also 32nd). Brown has a played a huge role in bringing those numbers down. Carolina is giving up nearly 100 fewer yards per game (311, ranking 18th) and eight points less per game (23.8, also 18th).
While that still technically makes them a below-average defense, it's a massive difference to what we witnessed last year - and having a healthy Brown at the line of scrimmage is the biggest reason why.
Hats off, and hopefully some day the Panthers will improve the roster around him enough so that DB can see a playoff game.
