NFL Network scoop bad news for Panthers on Chuba Hubbard for Week 5
When it rains, it pours. Nobody knows that better than Carolina Panthers fans, who could see their team hit rock bottom on Sunday (again) if they can't beat the lowly Miami Dolphins at home. As bad as the Dolphins are, they're still favorites over the Panthers for this week's game.
It doesn't help that the Panthers are not going to be 100% healthy. Yesterday's injury report indicates that defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton will have to sit out again just a week after returning to the lineup with a toe injury. Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) and Chau Smith-Wade (chest) are also on track to sit out on Sunday.
The biggest injury is the calf of starting running back Chuba Hubbard, who has not practiced this week, either. According to Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, he is not expected to play against Miami.
With Hubbard on the sideline, the Panthers' updated running back depth chart looks like this.
Panthers RB depth chart
- ̶C̶h̶u̶b̶a̶ ̶H̶u̶b̶b̶a̶r̶d̶
- Rico Dowdle
- Trevor Etienne
- DeeJay Dallas
- Anthony Tyus III (PS)
Dowdle has yet to get it going this season, averaging just three yards per carry on 28 attempts so far. This will be a good opportunity for him to turn that dynamic around, though. Miami is allowing 158 rushing yards per game this year, the third-most in the NFL.
If Dowdle can't hit the ground running, the Panthers shouldn't hesitate to give Etienne the majority of the carries. He saw his first real action last week against New England and was efficient, posting 33 yards on seven attempts (4.7 yards per carry). DeeJay Dallas should only see snaps if both Dowdle and Etienne go down.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
