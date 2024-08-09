Carolina Panthers had multiple linemen dinged up in first preseason game of 2024
The Carolina Panthers lost their first preseason game of the year to the New England Patriots last night, 17-3. While it wasn't fun to watch or particularly enlightening, the good news is... well, there is none.
The worst of the humiliating loss came in the trenches, where the Panthers' backups were for the most part soundly beaten, especially by New England's defensive front. Rookie quarterback Jack Plummer bears at least a good portion of the responsibility, but he was pressured too much and wound up taking five sacks and eight quarterback hits.
Things may get worse before they get better for the offensive line. After the game ended head coach Dave Canales told reporters that backup center Cade Mays suffered a shoulder injury.
There's no word on the severity of Mays' injury as of yet.
In related news, rookie defensive lineman Jaden Crumedy was carted off to the locker room early in the game. Crumedy was listed as questionable to return with an ankle injury. There has been no reported update on his status, either.
Additionally, backup right tackle Badara Traore also went down with a knee issue.
Teams aren't required to release injury reports until the regular season, but we'd expect some more information from coach Canales the next time he speaks with the media.
