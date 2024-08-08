NFL insider says Bryce Young 'developed a quick rapport' with Diontae Johnson for Panthers
One of the most improved units around the NFL this offseason was the wide receiver corps for the Carolina Panthers, which scored two major upgrades. In the draft the team took South Carolina star Xavier Legette at the end of the first round. They also traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers third-round pick Diontae Johnson.
Together they should bring what was one of the worst receiver rooms in the league up to a respectable level and on paper they've done that. According to ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projections for the 2024 season this group ranks 16th in the league, which is a big step up from last season. They'll have to prove it on the field, but so far it sounds like things are coming together for this passing game.
According to a mailbag column by long-time Panthers beat guy Darin Gantt, second-year quarterback Bryce Young has developed a quick rapport with Johnson at practice.
"They should be able to run — by personnel and by intent. There are more receiving targets, and Diontae Johnson has developed a quick rapport with Bryce Young.
Ths should be music to the ears of Carolina fans who have endured years of underperformance at this position. Aside from D.J. Moore's run, this group hasn't made much noise since franchise legend Steve Smith left for Baltimore 10 years ago.
Johnson may not be an A-list name to the average NFL fan, but he does bring some real value to this offense. At Pittsburgh he proved he's one of the game's best separators and has produced consistently. With the exception of a fluke 2022 season Johnson has posted at least five touchdown catches and 680 yards a year since he was drafted.
