Panthers named potential trade suitor for Titans' former first-round NFL draft pick
Edge may be the most-obvious problem for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2024 NFL season. However, it's far from their only position of need. The truth is even after trading for Diontae Johnson and drafting Xavier Legette, wide receiver is one position where they could use some more firepower.
That's why waiving Terrace Marshall Jr. (who's now on the San Francisco 49ers practice squad) came as a surprise, and also why some analysts think Carolina might be in the market to trade for another receiver. Specifically, Bleacher Report has named the Panthers as a potential suitor to trade for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.
B/R on why Panthers might want Treylon Burks:
"The Carolina Panthers might also be willing to take a flier on Aiyuk as they retool the supporting cast around second-year quarterback Bryce Young. Panthers wide receivers coach Rob Moore held the same position in Tennessee during Burks' first two seasons."
Burks (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) had a strong run during his college career at Arkansas, but hasn't found much success at this level as of yet. Injuries haven't helped, and he's only appeared in 22 out of 34 games for Tennessee so far. In that time Burks has caught 49 of 84 targets (58.3%), totaling just 665 yards and only one touchdown.
Burks has ability and they could use another pair of hands, but if the Panthers are going to be active in the trade market early in the season they should probably be setting their sights a little higher. Other receivers who might be on the trade block include Robert Woods and Darius Slayton.
