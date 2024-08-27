Panthers make surprising roster decision on training camp standout
Despite having a rock solid training camp and preseason, the Carolina Panthers have made the decision to release fourth-year wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.
The former second-round draft pick struggled in his first three years due to several injuries and the constant changing of coaching staffs. During that span he caught 64 passes for 767 yards and one touchdown. He flashed in recent preseasons, but it never translated when the games actually mattered.
This offseason and preseason, Marshall seemed to have turned a corner, so much that he felt like a sure lock to make the 53-man roster. But head coach Dave Canales hinted yesterday that they are open to looking for help on the outside despite the room having a solid month of August.
"There’s a lot of really important decisions that I of course don’t want to get into and specific numbers because I know that there’s people looking at our guys. There is a possibility that we could keep seven. There’s a possibility that we keep four and add two guys from other places that might upgrade the room. We’re wide-open, but what I will say is that group showed up this camp and they all to a man did something that got our attention. We have to look at the whole roster and say, how many can we afford to keep at that position? It definitely is a highlighted group.”
