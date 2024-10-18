Commanders named potential suitor for Panthers WR Diontae Johnson at NFL trade deadline
This weekend's matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Washington Commanders will offer a stark contrast in how NFL teams build around young quarterbacks. While Bryce Young watches from the sidelines, Washington will be starting Jayden Daniels, who they have built a strong supporting cast around - strong enough to have him putting up MVP-conversation type numbers just several weeks into his pro career.
To recap, the Commanders have a quality offensive line, they have a strong running game, a playcaller who knows how to bring out Daniels' strengths and a legitimate number one wide receiver. One thing they don't have is a solid number two option, though. That might make Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson an alluring trade target for Washington. Bleacher Report has named the Commanders a potential suitor for Johnson heading into this week's games.
B/R on Commanders-Diontae Johnson
"The Commanders, who lack a reliable No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin, should also be interested. Rookie Jayden Daniels could give Johnson something he doesn't have in Carolina—a quarterback who create big plays on the fly."
No matter who might be interested, the Panthers shouldn't send Johnson away unless they can get a lopsided offer for him, no less than a third-round draft pick. If they can find a trade partner desperate enough to offer that, go for it - if not the only discussions about Johnson the front office should be having is how much to offer him on his next contract.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN trade proposal sends Panthers QB Bryce Young to ideal team
NFL trade deadline: Analyst’s idea sends Adam Thielen to AFC North
Three reasons why the Panthers should not trade RB Chuba Hubbard
Jonathon Brooks on the hardest part of his recovery from his ACL tear