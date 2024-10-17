Three reasons why the Carolina Panthers should not trade RB Chuba Hubbard
As the 2024 NFL trade deadline approaches, the Carolina Panthers will be a team that many point to as sellers with veterans potentially seeking an opportunity to win now and guys who are in the final year of their contract that the team can unload and get something in return for.
One of those popular trade targets will be running back Chuba Hubbard. Dealing the fourth-year running back, in my opinion, would be a mistake.
Here are three reasons why.
Create a safety net
The moment the Panthers took Brooks in the draft, everyone assumed that he would end up being Carolina's RB1 and potentially at some point during his rookie season. While that could still be the expectation internally, you have to proceed with caution.
The Panthers are being smart in handling Brooks's return to play, but once he does make his way back onto the field, you have no idea what you're going to get. He's coming off of a serious injury and has never played a down in the NFL. In this league, it's all about having solutions. By trading Hubbard, the Panthers create a big question mark in the backfield and risk losing an effective ground game.
Brooks is talented, but he still has to prove it at this level.
A new "Double Trouble"
Who says you can't have two really good running backs?
My good friend Jonathan Stewart knows all about being a part of a dynamic duo, sharing the backfield with DeAngelo Williams for several years, and during their time together, they helped the Panthers form an offensive identity - something that has lacked around here recently.
Why not take advantage of Brooks being on a rookie deal and give Hubbard a multi-year deal that matches the end of Brooks' contract?
It's not like Chuba is going to be making Christian McCaffrey money or even top-five running back money, for that matter. Keeping Hubbard around also gives someone Brooks to lean on as he figures out the lay of the land in the NFL.
Can't keep kicking the can down the road
It's still early in the season, but Hubbard is looking like a top-five back in the NFL right now.
Sure, this team will likely be out of contention by the deadline, but it's impossible to build a foundation if you continue to trade every valuable player you have. You don't want to become known as the Pittsburgh Pirates of the NFL, acting as a feeder team for other organizations.
In recent years, the Panthers have traded off Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, and Brian Burns, yet don't have much to show for it. Running backs do have very little value, but when you have a good one and a durable one at that, you need to hold on to him.
