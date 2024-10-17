Panthers rookie Jonathon Brooks comments on his recovery from major knee injury
For the first time this year the Carolina Panthers got to see their second-round NFL draft pick in action at practice yesterday, as the team officially began rookie running back Jonathon Brooks' 21-day practice window to return from the NFI list, which he's been on since the start of the season.
Brooks joining the lineup should give a shot in the arm for a fanbase that's running low on things to be excited about this season. Despite their 1-5 start to the year, one thing the Panthers have done consistently well is run the ball at a high level. That inspires even more hope and hype that they might have something special in Brooks.
Brooks still has a ways to go, though. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters yesterday that he doesn't anticipate he will be activated for a few more weeks. It's been a long road to recovery for the rookie, who suffered a torn ACL in his last college game for the Texas Longhorns last November against TCU. Here's what Brooks had to say about the process when he spoke with media yesterday.
Jonathon Brooks on his ACL recovery
Getting Brooks into the lineup will give the Panthers a good problem to have. After he was drafted, we assumed that Brooks would quickly take over the lead rusher role for this offense once he joined the lineup. However, the surprisingly strong start to the 2024 season for Chuba Hubbard has changed that equation.
While Brooks still projects as the long-term RB1, Hubbard is playing too well right now to simply discard him, even in favor of a highly-touted prospect like Brooks. It will be interesting to see how Canales decides to play his cards, here.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Commanders: Expert picks for NFL Week 7 matchup
NFL insider predicts when Bryce Young could return to the lineup
ESPN: Panthers don’t seem eager to trade Diontae Johnson yet
Several Panthers rookies ignite hope for better future in Carolina