Panthers land more than one of NFL.com's top-ranked undrafted free agents
The Carolina Panthers have gotten very high marks for their picks in the 2025 NFL draft, from most parties, anyway. While there's no guarantee that any prospect will work out at the next level, the Panthers at least pressed all the right buttons in the draft, addressing their biggest roster needs and hitting up the deepest positions in the class of 2025.
Unfortunately, the reality is that this is still most likely a below-average roster compared to the competition - especially the team that they have to get past in order to reach the playoffs again. On that score, Tampa continues to pile on a deep and well-rounded team and if the Panthers are going to beat them anytime soon, they'll need some of their Day 3 picks and undrafted free agents to pay off and contribute.
Last year Carolina landed a diamond in the rough with Holy Cross wide receiver Jalen Coker, who arguably performed better than first-round pick Xavier Legette. That's a promising start in this department and this year the Panthers are reportedly signing at least a couple of the highest-ranked UDFAs, according to NFL.com.
UCF RB Peny Boone
According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, one of those signings is UCF's Peny Boone, who ranks 15th on the league's offical list of the top undrafted running backs. Boone bounced around a bit during his college career, putting in two years at Maryland, two more at Toledo and finishing up by playing his Senior year at UCF. All together he put up 2,305 yards on 401 carries (5.7 yards per attempt) and scored 22 touchdowns - 15 of which came in a superb 2023 season at Toledo, which inl.uded an MAC-best 1400 rushing yards.
It's never easy for undrafted free agents to make the roster at any position, but Boone in particular faces an uphill battle as the Panthers' backfield is pretty loaded even with 2024 second-round pick Jonathon Brooks expected to miss the entire season.
Miami WR Jacolby George
Pelissero has also reported that Carolina is signing Miami wide receiver Jacolby George, who is ranked 23rd at his position among undrafted free agents. George (6-foot-0, 176 pounds) didn't see the field much on offense his first two years at Miami, mostly putting in time as a punt returner. However, George came on strong in both 2023 and 2024, totaling about 1,600 receiving yards and 16 touchdown catches.
The Panthers added a couple wide receivers during the draft, but there's more room at the bottom of this rotation than at running back, which should give George at least a fighting chance to make the roster at the end of August.
