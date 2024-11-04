NFL Week 10 odds: Panthers open as underdogs for Germany game against the Giants
The Carolina Panthers have exactly zero prime-time games on their 2024 schedule, and for good reason. The closest thing they have is this coming weekend's international matchup with the New York Giants in Munich, Germany. While the kickoff will be early as hell for American audiences (9:30 a.m. Eatern time) it will nevertheless be the only NFL game on at the time, giving the Panthers a big stage for their chance to build a win-streak going into their bye week.
However, the odds are once again not in their favor, despite coming off an emotional win and facing a pretty unimpressive opponent.
Panthers-Giants Week 10 odds
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Panthers are 4.5-point underdogs as the "home team" for Sunday's game in Germany. The Giants come into this week with an identical 2-7 record as Carolina, having lost four games in a row to Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Washington. They have not scored more than 22 points in that stretch and their only wins this year have come against Seattle and Cleveland, neither of which look to be a playoff team.
Historically the Panthers are 7-6 against the Giants, but they have lost the last two meetings.
