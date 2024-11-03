Dave Canales declines to name Bryce Young starter next week despite sharp game vs. Saints
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young put his best foot forward today and came up with a win over the New Orleans Saints at home. Nevertheless, his head coach is declining to name him the team's starter going forward.
Speaking with reporters after the game at Bank of America Stadium, Dave Canales said that he will have to look at the film before deciding who he will start at quarterback for next week's game in Germany against the New York Giants.
Dave Canales still won't name Bryce Young QB1
Coaching is one thing - and on that score Canales had a pretty terrible game today. Only by the grace of Dennis Allen and the Saints being more incompetent did his team manage to come out with a win. This is bad personnel management on top of poor coaching, though.
Andy Dalton is not going to be the future starting quarterback for this franchise, no matter how much Canales might prefer his style of play. To continue holding a cloud of uncertainty over this team represents a flawed process - especially coming off an emotional win for a young QB. If he truly doesn't want Bryce Young as his quarterback then the Panthers should either fire him or trade Young to a team that's willing to live with some wobbly passes and let Young grow his game.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL insider reports Panthers still getting calls about QB Bryce Young
Panthers great Greg Olsen breaks down NFL’s QB development problem
Cam Newton weighs in on the Bryce Young or Andy Dalton debate
Multiple Panthers players named targets for Eagles at trade deadline