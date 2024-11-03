Panthers safety makes a good point responding to Cam Jordan and his post-game message
In the Carolina Panthers' cinematic universe, Cam Jordan is a villain on a level entirely his own, something like Dr. Doom combined with the Meanest Girl from your high school. To be certain, Jordan's New Orleans Saints have tended to get the better of the Panthers over the years.
While Jordan has certainly walked the walk in this rivalry, he also can't seem to pass on any chance to talk trash about the Panthers - even after he loses to them, apparently. Here's what Jordan shared after today's 23-22 loss for the Saints, which was their seventh in a row.
Cam Jordan reacts to Panthers-Saints game
Such a strange message. Obviously Jordan is disappointed with how his team played, but it's not clear who "deserves" this. Is it the Panthers, who broke a five-game losing streak of their own? Or is it Saints fans, who "deserve it" about as much as any fanbase in the NFL? It's difficult to say.
Either way, today's win officially puts the 2-7 Panthers ahead of the 2-7 Saints in the standings, as safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. helpfully pointed out when he responded to Jordan's tweet.
Panthers DB responds to Cam Jordan
Truthfully, nobody should be really happy about the way this game went down aside from Bryce Young and Alvin Kamara, who got let down by their respective teams on just about every level.
Anyway, next up are the New York Giants - who are just about as bad as the Panthers and the Saints. That means a win-streak going into the bye week for Carolina isn't out of the question.
