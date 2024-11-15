Panthers bye week couldn't have come at a better time for casual NFL viewing
Not all weeks on the NFL schedule are created equally. Blowouts have been a big theme over the last few weeks, but fans will be treated to more than one epic matchup this coming weekend. The big Sunday slate comes at a perfect time for fans of the Carolina Panthers, who are on their bye week.
Last night Week 11's schedule got started witha slobberknocker between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders, both potential NFC contenders this year. The Eagles went on to win, 26-18. There are at least three other very compelling matchups on the table for this weekend, though. Here's your bye week viewing guide.
1:00 p.m. window: Ravens vs. Steelers
For the early afternoon window the big game is an AFC North clash between Lamar Jackson and the 7-3 Baltimore Ravens and Russell Wilson and the 7-2 Pittsburgh Steelers. Fans in the red areas of the map belowcan watch on CBS.
4:00 p.m. window: Bills vs. Chiefs
In the late-afternoon window the entire country will get to see the 9-0 Kansas City Chiefs take on the 8-2 Buffalo Bills. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for CBS. The Chiefs are next up on the schedule for the Panthers when they return from their bye week break.
Sunday Night Football: Bengals vs. Chargers
Finally in the evening slate there's another great QB matchup on NBC for SNF. Joe Burrow and the 4-6 Cincinnati Bengals will be visiting Justin Herbert and the 6-3 Los Angeles Chargers. While Cincinnati's record isn't great it's no reflection on Burrow, who's having arguably his best season yet.
All three should be excellent games - and Panthers fans can enjoy them without having a personal stake in the outcome. Sometimes that's more fun than having your blood pressure tied to how well your team is doing on any given Sunday. Enjoy!
