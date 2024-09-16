NFL Week 3 odds for Panthers against Raiders indicate things will get worse before they get better
Abandon all hope, ye who enter here. So said the sign over the gate leading down into hell in Dante's Inferno. Right now it would also be an appropriate sign to hang over every entrance to Bank of America Stadium for every Carolina Panthers home game for the rest of this season.
So far the Panthers have played two games and have been soundly beaten both times. First, the New Orleans Saints took them out by a score of 47-10. Then yesterday Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers beat them at home, 26-3. Add it up and Carolina has been out scored by a total of 73-13 so far this year.
As you can imagine, there's not a ton of faith in the Panthers in the sporting community right now. Heading into their Week 3 matchup on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders they are considered seven-point underdogs, according to the latest odds at Draft Kings Sportsbook.
The Raiders aren't supposed to make any noise in a brutally crowded AFC West this year, but based on the way things have gone so far odds are they'll win by at least a couple of touchdowns. Maybe if the Panthers ask nicely during their vist the Raiders will consider trading them Gardner Minshew.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Diontae Johnson comments a bad sign for Panthers coach Dave Canales
Carolina Panthers’ abysmal home opener performance increases panic
Should the Panthers bench QB Bryce Young after another terrible start?
Rookie WR Jalen Coker ranked the best player on an NFL practice squad