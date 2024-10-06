Panthers vs. Bears: Predictions, latest odds, injury updates, what to watch for in Week 5 matchup
Today's game between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears isn't exactly the type that you circle on your calendar when the NFL schedule is relased. However, it is nevertheless a critical game for this franchise that stands at 1-3 heading into today's matchup.
Let's review everything that you need to know about the Panthers and the Bears going in, including the latest odds, the major injuries, what to watch for and our pick.
Panthers vs. Bears latest odds
We will begin with the betting community, which is the largest driver of growth in the NFL. The line for today's game hasn't changed this week. According to the latest Week 5 odds listed at DraftKings Sportsbook, Chicago is still favored by four points at home. The over/under is set at just 41 points, so don't expect a shootout.
Panthers injury updates
The biggest injury that Carolina suffered this week was at linebacker, where the team lost two starters. Shaq Thompson is done for the season with an Achilles tear, while Josey Jewell is out at least one game with a hamstring/groin issue. Rookie linebacker Trevin Wallace will be taking over at Thompson's spot, but we honestly don't know who will be starting net to him in place of Jewell. Carolina was already down one key starter for the year when star defensive tackle Derrick Brown suffered a meniscus tear in Week 1. On the other side of the ball, starting guards Damien Lewis and Robert Hunt were limited at practice this week and Hunt is listed as questionable, but both are expected to play.
Bears injury updates
Chicago is in much better shape than Carolina when it comes to injuries in general. However, there is at least one key starter that's questionable: left tackle Teven Jenkins is dealing with a rib injury. He missed Wednesday's practice and was limited both Thursday and Friday. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter is also questionable with a rib injury. Defensive tackle Zacch PIckens (groin) and cornerback Terell Smith (hip) have already been ruled out for the Bears.
What to watch for
The Bears will ruin every quarterback they come across, but they usually have a strong defense. So far this year the pattern has held true, as Caleb Williams is struggling and only seven teams around the league are allowing fewer points per game than Chicago. That should provide quarterback Andy Dalton with his first real test of the season, as the units he faced for Cincinnati and Las Vegas are among the league's worst defenses. Diontae Johnson has been Dalton's favorite target by far - so expect the Bears to hone in on him in coverage.
On the other side of the ball the big thing we'll be watching is the debut of Trevin Wallace, who's being thrust into Shaq Thompson's former role as the defensive playcaller. It's a big responsibility for a rookie, but at least he's getting a relatively soft landing facing a Chicago offense that ranks 20th in scoring and 30th in total yardage.
Panthers-Bears Week 5 prediction
The oddsmakers do what they do for a living for good reason, so Chicago is probably rightfully favored despite the rough start to the year for their new potential franchise quarterback. However, given the disparity between how poorly Caleb Williams is playing the game's most-important position and how Andy Dalton has been balling out the last couple of weeks, we think an upset is a legitimate possibility. All it takes is one turnover from the rookie to swing a game that should be relatively close. Panthers 23, Bears 20.
