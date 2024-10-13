Panthers vs. Falcons: Predictions, latest odds, injuries, broadcast info, what to watch for
The Carolina Panthers are back on the road today preparing to take on the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons in a late afternoon game. After getting blown out by the Chicago Bears last week, there's not a ton of hope for this team's chances the rest of the season. However, they are at least getting a couple reinforcements this week after getting crushed by injuries last Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about today's game, beginning with the latest odds.
Panthers-Falcons Week 6 odds
According to the latest odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are considered six-point underdogs against the Falcons. It's a fair line because even though Carolina has won two of the last three meetings with Atlanta becausethese two teams have changed a lot since their last matchup.
The biggest change is the Falcons finally added that one missing piece of the puzzle: a capable starting quarterback. By signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington they got two. Meanwhile, the Panthers have already benched Bryce Young this year and will be starting backup Andy Dalton for the fourth-straight week.
Panthers injuries
Another reason Atlanta is a heavy favorite is Carolina's injury situation, which is about as bad as any NFL team's right now. Yesterday they placed starting center Austin Corbett on injured reserve, where he joins linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive tackle Derrick Brown with season-ending injuries. Right tackle Taylor Moton is also out this week with an elbow injury, ending his long streak of consecutive starts. Backup center Andrew Raym, linebacker Josey Jewell, tight end Tommy Tremble and cornerback Dane Jackson have also been ruled out. On the bright side, tight end Ian Thomas and edge rusher Marquis Haynes have been activated for today's game and wide receiver Diontae Johnson is expected to play through an ankle injury.
Falcons injuries
The Falcons are much healthier by comparison, especially when it comes to key players. Linebacker Troy Andersen has been ruled out with a knee injury and fellow linebacker Nate Landman is listed as questionable, but practically everybody else is expected to be in the lineup today. That includes Darnell Mooney and Matthew Judon, who were listed as limited earlier this week on the Falcons injury report with knee and hamstring issues, respectively.
Broadcast info
Here's a look at today's TV broadcast map, courtesy of 506 sports. While most of the country gets the Lions-Cowboys game on Fox (red), fans in the blue area on the map below will get the Falcons-Panthers game with Chris Myers and Mark Sanchez on the call.
Kickoff is scheduled for just after 4:25 p.m. Eastern time.
What to watch for
The Panthers have the worst defensive unit in the NFL right now, allowing a league-high 33 points per game to their opponents. Only four teams are allowing more yards per game, as well. They have been particularly bad against the run, allowing 144.6 yards per game on the ground. Look for the Falcons to take advantage by giving a healthy dose of carries for star running back Bijan Robinson, who's about to difficult to tackle as any back in the game.
Atlanta isn't much better against the run actually, and they're giving up four more yards per game on the ground. That could mean that Chuba Hubbard is in for another big game. He has averaged over 100 rushing yards per contest over the last three weeks and scored two touchdowns. For the year he's averaging 5.8 yards per carry and leads the NFL in success rate.
Another thing these teams have in common is a lack of a pass rush. Heading into Week 6 the Falcons only have totaled five sacks, the least of any team in the league. The Panthers can't exactly talk, because they only have one more sack and Jadeveon Clowney is listed as doubtful. Last time these teams met it was an ugly, wet, low-scoring affair. This time we're expecting a bit of a shootout.
Prediction
The biggest difference between these teams is a pretty sizeable gap at the quarterback position, where Cousins is giving them better returns than they have gotten from any starting QB since Matt Ryan in 2017. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton has beaten up on a couple of bad defenses, but he came back down to earth against Chicago. It's tough to see this team winning any games as presently constructed, even a shootout. Falcons 31, Panthers 24.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith rip Panthers for latest QB move
Jonathon Brooks wants to play, but knows there’s no reason to rush
What Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson said about his next contract
Should the Panthers sit Jonathon Brooks so he can be 100% in 2025?