NFL Week 7 odds: Carolina Panthers massive underdogs against Washington Commanders
The losing will continue until morale improves. Probably. In any case, the Carolina Panthers can only continue to work through their 2024 regular season schedule, painful and hopeless though it may be. Next up on the slate is a visit to Landover, Maryland to play the Washington Commanders, and the odds are most definitely against them.
Panthers-Commanders Week 7 odds
According to the latest odds available at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers (1-5) are 7.5 point underdogs against the Commanders (4-2) this week. If anything, that line is probably too kind to Carolina. This past week Washington came into their road game against the Baltimore Ravens with the highest-scoring offense in the league this year, and they'll be going up against the worst scoring defense in the NFL. It doesn't take a calculator to do that math.
Washington's ascendance is a new thing this season. Head coach Dan Quinn is in his first year with the franchise, starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is a rookie (though he's not playing anything like one), tackle leaders Bobby Wagner and fomer Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu are also new to the scene. It's all worked out splendidly for the Commanders, who are enjoying success on a level they haven't since 2012 - and this team's ceiling at least appears to be much higher than that one.
Long story short, anything can happen on any given Sunday, but the Panthers will probably be lucky to cover this week.
