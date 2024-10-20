NFL Week 7 TV map: Is the Panthers vs. Commanders game on in your area?
The Carolina Panthers are playing their second of three-straight late afternoon games today, visiting the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Let's see where you can catch today's game on TV without having to look for an illegal stream.
Here's a look at today's TV broadcast map, courtesy of 506 sports. Fans living in the blue areas of the map can catch the game on CBS.
Week 7 CBS TV map
Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be on the call for CBS' live broadcast.
The Panthers are major underdogs for this matchup. In addition to the worst scoring defense in the league facing one of the top offenses, Carolina's injury report this week looked as long as the dead sea scrolls. Taylor Moton is out and Jadeveon Clowney is doubtful, along with many other issues. At last count the Commanders were considered 9.5 point favorites.
