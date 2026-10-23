1 Realistic Trade Deadline Move the Panthers Must Prioritize ASAP

The Carolina Panthers are, with the trade deadline inching closer, in a great position. They are so far the class of the NFC South, and they have some holes on the roster that present an opportunity for addition.

Last year, the Panthers didn't let success change their plans, but this year might be different. They are defending a title now, and they face a difficult schedule. With other NFC South teams struggling, it's the perfect time to make a move to go for it.

They're not going to complete a blockbuster because it's not necessary nor is it Dan Morgan's style. So don't expect a Saquon Barkley or Brian Thomas Jr. sort of move. But there is one simple, moderately cheap move the Panthers have to make as soon as possible.

The one trade the Panthers have to seriously consider

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gets shoved out of bounds by Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers currently need cornerback help. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson won't be back for at least a few more weeks. Carolina has survived thus far, but they can't keep trotting Akayleb Evans and Will Lee III, who is improving, out there.

Yes, Horn and Jackson will be back eventually. But over the next six weeks, the Panthers face some tough passing offenses. Is Dan Morgan willing to risk facing Lamar Jackson, Jordan Love, and Tyler Shough with backups?

The Panthers' defense was at its best when it was flexible with inside and outside cornerbacks, so even when Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson return, the Panthers need depth. What if one of their injuries flares up?

So, the Panthers should trade for Alontae Taylor. He's primarily a slot corner, but the Panthers can, like the Tennessee Titans have, move him around. With him and Horn, they can switch in and out of the slot for the best matchups. It would give Ejiro Evero a ton of flexibility.

As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted, there is a cost involved. He's on a three-year deal for $58 million. That's not cheap. The Panthers don't exactly have the salary cap to bring that on without some major concessions.

"Perhaps a new team could rework that money on a new deal while asking Tennessee to front some of the bill in exchange for a quality pick," Fowler wrote.

While it's not in Morgan's style to send over quality picks in deals, the Panthers could find a common ground for Taylor, who was benched by the Titans last time out. If ever a player was in need of a change of scenery, it's him.

Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) looks on during pregame warmups | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And the Panthers are a drastic change of scenery from the Titans. So, from a player-fit perspective, it works really well. The Panthers have draft capital to work with, and they need the help. Imagine being able to send Taylor, Horn, Jackson, and Lee out there at various points for various looks.

It's a defensive coordinator's dream. Make it happen, Panthers.