Panthers Snap Count Analysis: Biggest Winners, Losers, Role Changes From Week 1
In this story:
How the Carolina Panthers used their players in a given game can be highly revealing. The Panthers are trying to balance a ton of things during a game, and how things end up shaking out in the snap counts can be valuable for analysis.
On Sunday, the Panthers got blasted by the Chicago Bears, 59-37. They were great on offense and not good on defense, and the snap counts on both sides of the ball help paint a picture of how things went and how they might go moving forward. Here are some winners and losers of the final count.
Winner: Chuba Hubbard
We entered Week 1 a little unsure of the health of both running backs, and Dave Canales had said it would be a running back by committee. That was not true on Sunday, as Chuba Hubbard more than doubled Jonathon Brooks' snap count. Brooks made the most of his chances, but he just didn't get that many.
Loser: Princely Umanmielen
With Pat Jones out, Princely Umanmielen got the start, and he didn't make the most of it. He was ultimately out-snapped by Trevis Gipson. This is largely because Umanmielen couldn't contain Caleb Williams on key scrambles and did not set the edge well on big run plays. If Jones is out again, look for Gipson to start next week.
Winner: Darren Waller
Darren Waller had no preseason and limited practice action leading into the regular season. Despite that, he out-snapped all tight ends other than Tommy Tremble, who had 14 more snaps than Waller. That firmly cements him as TE2 and proves that his age, late signing, and previous retirement aren't hindering him.
Loser: Jonathon Brooks
We mentioned that Jonathon Brooks did not get a ton of action in comparison to Chuba Hubbard. The truth is he just hardly played. He was on the field for 13 snaps, an alarmingly low number after he got all the RB1 reps during the preseason. Health may have been a factor, but Hubbard wasn't exactly 100% coming in, either.
Role Change: Jimmy Horn Jr.
Last year, we saw plenty of gadget play reps on offense for Jimmy Horn Jr., and that continued in the 2026 preseason. On Sunday, he just wasn't a factor on offense, playing just 14 snaps. On special teams, he got 12 snaps, a much higher percentage. That might drop in the future, too, but for now, he seems like mostly a special teamer.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.