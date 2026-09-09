Where the Panthers' Rank Ahead of 'Dogfight' NFC South Battle

Just four days until the Carolina Panthers take the field for regular-season football. Carolina looks to defend their NFC South title in a pivotal 2026 season where it feels like all chips are in the middle.

In 2025, three of four teams in the division finished the season with an 8-9 record, and Carolina won the division on a tiebreaker, solely because the Falcons beat the Saints in Week 18.

Theres a good chance the Panthers don't win the division on a three-way tiebreaker again. Carolina has to cement themselves as the team the NFC South runs through.

If the Panthers are to compete in the NFC South, they must beat notable teams not just in the division, but across the conference as a whole. Based on recent rankings, that could be an uphill battle.

Panthers Don't Crack the Top 10 of Preseason NFC Rankings

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The Athletic's Mike Sando released preseason NFC rankings compiled by NFL executives. In those rankings, the Panthers land at No. 11 in the NFC, ahead of only one division rival.

Right above the Panthers are the New Orleans Saints at No. 10 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 9.

Entering the 2026 season, it's hard to say that the Saints being ranked over Carolina is wrong. Carolina finished with a better record and won the division, but New Orleans swept the Panthers in 2025 and was the most impressive NFC South team in the last month of the regular season.

Before 2025, the Buccaneers were the standard in the NFC South, making the playoffs for five straight years. Some may see last year as a down year, riddled with injuries for Tampa Bay.

One thing that the execs definetly got right is ranking all three division teams over the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers swept the Falcons in 2025, and entering this year, the Falcons have the worst QB situation maybe in the NFL.

Theres so much more uncertainty with Atlanta than any other team in the division. Until that changes, they have to be ranked the lowest.

Keys to Carolina Proving These Rankings Wrong

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Two major factors will help the Panthers surprise the league. First, the expensive defense has to produce as an expensive defense should.

Carolina poured a ton of money into Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd this offseason. Lloyd has to be the dynamic turnover machine and elite tackler. Phillips has to create pressure early and often, and ideally turn pressure into sacks more often than not.

Second, and more importantly, Bryce Young has to take a leap. With a long-term contract looming, Young can't afford another season of inconsistency and poorly timed turnovers.

If Young can increase his touchdown total to the high 20s/ low 30s, while keeping his interception total at 10 or under, then Carolina will be more dangerous than ever in the Canales era.