3 Bold Predictions for Panthers in Season-Defining Matchup with Broncos

The Carolina Panthers have fallen to 3-4 after a really inspiring 3-2 start. Losing two games in a row in a demoralizing fashion, at least on the offensive side of the ball, is crushing, but it's especially bad when the schedule has no reprieve.

The Panthers have to turn it around. Unfortunately, they've got the AFC West-leading Denver Broncos coming to town. The Panthers are underdogs, and no one's picking them to win. It could be another ugly one.

But in the spirit of success, here are some bold predictions for the contest.

Bryce Young is sacked less than twice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to avoid pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Being sacked twice in a game doesn't feel like a bold prediction. But Bryce Young has been sacked 11 times in the last two games. Getting back down to a normal number of sacks feels like an impossible task for everyone involved, especially the offensive line that can't seem to hold up for even two seconds.

The offensive line could look different (and should). Young's knee should be healthier, so he can get back to evading pressure as he did in the early going. And Brad Idzik should have enough data to call plays to help offset the porous line. Young's health, a better line, and smarter planning should help the sacks and pressure regress to the mean.

Bo Nix passes for less than 200 yards

You'd be forgiven for checking the Panthers' depth chart and not knowing who the cornerbacks were. For an offense (Denver's) that has struggled to throw the ball down the field, Carolina's secondary has to feel like a gift from above.

But Marco Wilson was solid in his debut, and the Panthers should get Jaelan Phillips back. Nix hasn't challenged anyone down the field all year, and we don't expect that to start. That's the recipe for success, especially for a defense that wants to get downhill more with a new coordinator.

Tetairoa McMillan returns to form

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a temptation to expect Tetairoa McMillan to see Pat Surtain more often than not and produce like he did against the Cleveland Browns, when the defense put its best corner on him and sent pressure. Why shouldn't the Browns repeat that?

Well, they might, but as mentioned, the game plan should be better to offset that. And with Jalen Coker healthy, the Broncos won't be able to necessarily shade McMillan with Surtain 100% of the time. So, he should be able to bounce back.