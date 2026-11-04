Week 9 NFL Odds Reveal Panthers' Chances of Righting Ship vs. Broncos

The Carolina Panthers have endured back-to-back brutal losses. In both games, the offensive line collapsed to a level that made things untenable for virtually the entire offense. The defense wasn't in much better shape.

Despite getting a few extra days to prepare for Week 9, there is no reprieve. The Panthers are back home after a crushing trip to Green Bay, but the red-hot Denver Broncos are in town. They're coming off a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers are home underdogs this week.

Week 9 NFL odds say Panthers face uphill battle to getting back to .500

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the game against the Green Bay Packers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A win puts the Panthers at 4-4 and keeps them in first place in the NFC South. A loss drops them to 3-5 and puts them at risk of falling out of first place. This is a crucial game, and now that we're past the halfway point, all games carry a little bit of extra importance.

Unfortunately, oddsmakers don't think the Panthers are going to bounce back this week. On DraftKings, the Panthers are +120 to win on the moneyline. The Broncos are -142 to win outright.

The spread is 2.5 points, which is slightly down from where it began. The Panthers are -102 to cover, while the Broncos are -118 to cover the spread.

The over/under is set at 43.5 points. The over is -115, while the under is -105. Based on that, the final score is expected to be something along the lines of Broncos 24, Panthers 21. A close home defeat.

What does this tell us? It reveals that the Broncos are perhaps a little more vulnerable than we think. Their defense is absurdly good, and the Panthers have been crushed by good defenses two weeks in a row. But if the spread isn't that wide, then there's a path to victory.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos' offense is not absurdly good. In fact, it has been criticized plenty this season. Bo Nix is not playing good football. They have often won in spite of him. Could the Panthers' defense be motivated after Ejiro Evero's firing and take advantage of a lackluster offense?

Right now, the Panthers' defense is a movable object, and the Broncos' offense is a stoppable force. If the Carolina defense rises to the occasion, they might be able to gift the Panthers' offense a couple of possessions that could be key.

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