As the midway point of the season nears, Week 8 of the NFL season offered a reality check for some teams. The Vikings and Chiefs, who fell to the Lions and Broncos, respectively, were among those humbled after hot starts. Meanwhile, the Lions, Broncos and Bears are heating up after statement wins that have solidified their standing as top teams in the NFL .

As the Vikings and Chiefs look to rebound and the Lions, Broncos and Bears try to build on their momentum, here’s the biggest question for every NFL game in Week 9.

Jaguars (5–2) at Ravens (4–4): Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET

How will Joe Fagnano handle his first career start?

For the second time this season, a rookie quarterback will make his first career start this week, and no, it’s not No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Instead, Joe Fagnano will make his first start for the Ravens after injuries to their top two quarterbacks, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and experienced backup Tyler Huntley.

Fagnano, an undrafted rookie out of UConn, joins fellow undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels as the lone rookie quarterbacks to start a game this season. Daniels went 1–2 as a starter and notably secured his lone win on Thursday Night Football against the Cowboys.

Fagnano saw his first NFL action in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, completing 10-of-21 passes for 91 yards and an interception. He will have time to prepare for this start, though only a few days since the Ravens are playing on a short week. He’ll be facing a defense that gives up a lot of passing yards (253.9, 29th), but is overall strong and ranks third in EPA per play and first against the run.

Bengals (5–2) vs. Falcons (3–5) (Madrid, Spain): Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET

Can the Falcons slow Joe Burrow’s hot streak?

No quarterback in the NFL is hotter than Joe Burrow, who has thrown at least four touchdowns in each of his past three games. Burrow is fourth in the NFL in passing yards and first in passing touchdowns. He has averaged more than 9.5 yards per attempt in his past two matchups, wins over the Ravens and Titans. He was particularly spectacular against Tennessee. Even though he threw three interceptions, he finished the game completing 79.2% of his passes for 462 yards, five touchdowns, a rushing touchdown and the picks. The Falcons might not have allowed a completion against Baker Mayfield in Week 8, but that should certainly change when they go up against Burrow.

Browns (5–3) at Saints (2–5): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Saints find any success running the ball?

The Saints are one of the worst teams at rushing the football, ranking just 28th in rushing yards per game (86). They hit a new low in their loss to the Steelers in Paris before their bye, when quarterback Tyler Shough led the team with seven yards on three carries. Running backs Kendre Miller and Alvin Kamara both combined for 11 yards on 14 carries, averaging 0.8 yards per carry. Can they get the run game going against the Browns?

The Browns’ defense has been good, but less reliable against the run. This past week, they allowed the Steelers to rush for 200 yards. They rank 24th in rushing yards allowed per game (126.9) and have allowed over 130 rush yards in three of their past four games.

Jets (2–6) at Chiefs (5–2): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Chiefs’ passing game find any success

The Chiefs’ lack of star pass-catchers has come back to bite them in losses to the Seahawks and the Broncos, as Kansas City has struggled when teams have slowed star running back Kenneth Walker III. The Jets’ pass defense ranks fifth in pass yards allowed per game (194) and 24th in EPA per pass (0.07).

Travis Kelce remains the Chiefs’ leading receiver with 410 yards while Rashee Rice is second with 243 yards despite missing two games. The Chiefs might not need to throw much if Walker gets going against the Jets, who rank 21st in rushing yards allowed per game (123.6) but tied for sixth in EPA per rush (-0.12).

Broncos (6–2) at Panthers (3–4): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Panthers protect Bryce Young?

The Panthers’ offense largely struggled to get going in their loss to the Packers last Thursday because of the pressure on Bryce Young, who was under heavy duress during the loss. Young was sacked six times in the game and finished the night completing 23-of-41 passes for 209 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Now, he and the Panthers will face a Broncos defense that has recorded 23 sacks, tied for the fourth-most in the league. The Broncos led the league in sacks in both 2024 and ’25, and will come after Young if Carolina doesn’t protect him better.

Cowboys (3–5) at Colts (2–6): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Will the Cowboys’ offense get going again?

The Cowboys’ offense has been a disappointment at times this season, including in their Week 8 loss to the Cardinals. Their offense was held to just 261 yards against an Arizona defense that is far from stout. The unit was expected to carry the team this season, leaning on stars such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Instead, it feels the trio is often falling short of their potential. When they got the ball first in overtime, they went three-and-out, allowing the Cardinals to kick a game-winning field goal and win 33–30.

As Brian Schottenheimer’s seat heats up, it’s important for his offense to improve. They’ll have an opportune chance to do so against a Colts squad that is adjusting to the reality of a looming rebuild and just gave up 42 points to the Jaguars.

Giants (4-2-1) at Eagles (2–6): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can J.J. McCarthy put together another strong outing?

J.J. McCarthy legitimately impressed in his first start with the Giants. Now, the question will be whether he can do it again. And again. And then again.



He will have the opportunity to do so against an Eagles team that has lost six consecutive games and isn’t playing well. The Eagles’ pass defense ranks just 24th in passing yards allowed per game (235.4) and 25th in EPA per pass (0.08). McCarthy should be able to take advantage. He showed in the win over the Texans that he’s more than willing to let it rip, and throw downfield to playmakers Malik Nabers and Isaiah Likely. He should also have time to throw, since the Eagles rank 29th in sacks with 10.

Rams (4–4) at Commanders (2-4-1): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Can the Rams play more efficiently?

The Rams earned a 24–9 victory over the Chargers, but they did not play near their potential in the game. Matthew Stafford threw an early interception and finished the game with 157 yards, they converted just 3-of-11 first downs and committed eight penalties.

If the Chargers were not a complete mess, they could have pulled off an upset. The Commanders are not a good team, but they are much more competent on offense than the Chargers, and could potentially upset the Rams if Los Angeles does not play clean football on Sunday.

Lions (5–2) at Dolphins (1–6): Sunday, 1 p.m. ET

Will Jahmyr Gibbs continue his hot streak?

Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the hottest backs in the league, ranking second in the league in rushing yards behind Bijan Robinson. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his past three games, including a 153-yard effort against the Vikings to hand them their first loss of the season. The Dolphins will try to keep him from extending his 100-yard streak. They have been good in run defense, ranking sixth in EPA per run (-0.12). The Lions are heavy favorites and if they get out to a lead early, they could run the ball all day.

Texans (2–5) at Chargers (0–7): Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET

Can the Texans get Marvin Harrison Jr. involved?

After second-year receiver Jaylin Noel sustained a season-ending injury, the Texans should turn to Marvin Harrison Jr. to make up for the loss. Harrison has appeared in two games for the Texans since his trade from the Cardinals, catching four passes for 40 yards and a touchdown. He has only appeared in 20% of the Texans’ offensive snaps, a role that should increase with Noel out and now that he has been with the team for nearly a month. Given the price the Texans paid to bring in Harrison— a second-round pick —it’s imperative they get him involved in the offense.

Cardinals (3–5) at Seahawks (4–4): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Can the Cardinals keep Minshew Mania going?

The Cardinals have already pulled off an upset of the Rams this season. Can they upset another division rival as well? The Rams’ loss to the Cardinals came six days after they lost to the Bills in overtime on Monday Night Football. Now, the Seahawks host the Cardinals after a deflating MNF loss of their own to the Bears.

Arizona might need some more Minshew magic to secure a second consecutive win. The Cardinals benched Jacoby Brissett for Gardner Minshew II in the second half on Sunday, and Minshew led them to an upset win over the Cowboys in overtime. Minshew completed 17-of-23 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns, securing him the starting job going forward. (And Brissett has since been traded to Baltimore .) The Seahawks’ defense, however, will pose a much tougher test than the Cowboys.

Raiders (4–4) at 49ers (6–1): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Can the 49ers return to form after their bye?

The Raiders will take on the 49ers in a battle formerly known as the “Battle of the Bay” before the Raiders moved to Las Vegas. The 49ers come into this matchup as the top team in the NFC, but also after not playing their best football in their two games before the bye. They played sloppy football in the second half of their win over the Commanders and in their loss to the Falcons, committing turnovers and penalties that kept them from remaining undefeated. They’ve had a bye to refresh and get some of their players back from injury. Now, they’ll look to minimize the mistakes that were plaguing them heading into the bye.

Packers (5–3) at Patriots (5–3): Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

Which quarterback will win the duel?

Two good quarterbacks will take the field on Sunday when Jordan Love and Drake Maye face off. While this matchup is not as storied as the rare battles between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, it’s still an intriguing contest featuring Love and Maye.

Both quarterbacks will be playing without ideal support surrounding them. The Packers’ running game remains the worst in the league while the Patriots are dealing with numerous injuries, including to receivers A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs. Both quarterbacks have done a good job handling these adverse situations so far, and whoever does so best in this game could come out on top.

Buccaneers (3–5) at Bears (6–2): Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET

Will the Bears force the Buccaneers to throw the ball?

Over the past two weeks, the Buccaneers have been winning by running the ball and forcing turnovers. Will they continue that formula against the Bears, or can Chicago force them to turn to their passing game?

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has attempted 11 passes over the past two weeks since returning from a thumb injury, completing seven of them for 64 yards. In their win over the Falcons on Sunday, he did not complete a single one of his three pass attempts . The Bears rank fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (86.8), but it won’t be easy to stop a red-hot Buccaneers run game that has now surpassed Chicago for first in rushing yards per game (168.6).

Bills (6–1) at Vikings (6–1): Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET

Can the Vikings get Justin Jefferson going again?

The last time the Vikings faced the Bills, in 2022, Justin Jefferson put together one of the best games of his career, catching 10 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown—including an incredible one-handed grab on fourth-and-18—in the 33–30 overtime win. It was the type of performance that helped him win Offensive Player of the Year and cement him as the league’s best receiver.

Anybody else just randomly think of this Justin Jefferson catch vs. the Bills sometimes 😮‍💨pic.twitter.com/qYQqCi5gVY — FanDuel (@FanDuel) July 21, 2026

Jefferson remains a great receiver, as evidenced by his juggling touchdown catch against the Lions, but he has not been nearly as productive since the start of 2025 due to the team’s inconsistency at quarterback. Thus far, Kyler Murray has not done much to improve the Vikings’ quarterback play , which contributed to their 19–15 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Jefferson declined to speak to the media after the game, seemingly emphasizing the issue.

Can the Vikings get the ball to Jefferson more on Monday? Or will this matchup be a reminder that Jefferson’s 2022 campaign is well in the past?

Byes: Steelers, Titans